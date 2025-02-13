Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 268.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.75 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

