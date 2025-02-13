Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 8,791 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,791 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,246,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after purchasing an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,921,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,652,000 after purchasing an additional 106,405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

