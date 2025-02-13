Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.46. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.07.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $613,787.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,897,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,751,697.63. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,492,093 shares of company stock valued at $122,029,004 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BridgeBio Pharma

(Get Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.