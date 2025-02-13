Sensient Technologies (SXT) to Release Earnings on Friday

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Sensient Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
SXT stock opened at $75.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.77. Sensient Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66.
Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Report on Sensient Technologies
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sensient Technologies
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.