Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Shares of SCI stock traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 1,931,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $66.05 and a 1 year high of $89.37. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 12.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total value of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,588,694.63. This represents a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 56,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $4,831,893.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,563.80. This represents a 33.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

