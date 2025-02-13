ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $981.42 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,078.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $969.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.69, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 2,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,064.60, for a total value of $2,372,993.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,710,600. The trade was a 16.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total value of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,953.65. This represents a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,224 shares of company stock valued at $25,593,525. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

