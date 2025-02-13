SFE Investment Counsel Has $4.84 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 137,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,583,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROP opened at $566.76 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.47 and a 1-year high of $584.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $537.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.30.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total transaction of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,221,292.10. The trade was a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total transaction of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

