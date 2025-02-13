SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $117.33, with a volume of 107567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on SN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.28.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,467,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160,226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,179,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,136 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,827,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,270,000 after purchasing an additional 590,632 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in SharkNinja by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,603,000 after purchasing an additional 604,559 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SharkNinja by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,138,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,783,000 after purchasing an additional 222,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

