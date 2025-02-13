Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,372 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Shell were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,298,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,306,465,000 after buying an additional 3,255,347 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 188.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,014,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Shell by 29.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,773,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,870,000 after acquiring an additional 866,954 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,274,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,530,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,617,796,000 after purchasing an additional 507,311 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.00. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.15 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHEL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

