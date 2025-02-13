SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS) Short Interest Down 44.0% in January

SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a decline of 44.0% from the January 15th total of 100,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SHF stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SHF Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHFS – Free Report) by 417.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of SHF worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.19% of the company’s stock.

SHF Trading Down 1.7 %

SHFS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 45,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. SHF has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.10.

About SHF

SHF ( NASDAQ:SHFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SHF had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter.

SHF Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments.

