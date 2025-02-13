Short Interest in Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Decreases By 71.3%

Alfa S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 824,400 shares, a decrease of 71.3% from the January 15th total of 2,868,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 824.4 days.

Alfa Stock Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS:ALFFF opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.71. Alfa has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

About Alfa

Alfa SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petrochemical and synthetic fiber and refrigerated food businesses in Mexico. It operates through two segments, Alpek and Sigma. The company manufactures petrochemical and synthetic fiber products, including purified terephtalic acid, polyethylene terephthalate (PET), recycled PET, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, chemical specialties, and industrial chemicals.

