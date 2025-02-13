Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Rises By 445.3%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, a growth of 445.3% from the January 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Up 6.7 %
OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Apollo Silver has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.
About Apollo Silver
