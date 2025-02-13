Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Expands By 650.0%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.16 on Thursday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

