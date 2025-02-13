Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Declines By 68.6%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the January 15th total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Stock Up 1.1 %

ARZGY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.66. 7,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,659. Assicurazioni Generali has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.17.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

