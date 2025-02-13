Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Rises By 239.9%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, an increase of 239.9% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. 54,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,920,195. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. Blackboxstocks has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $6.00.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackboxstocks stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Blackboxstocks as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. The company offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. Blackboxstocks Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
