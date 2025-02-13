Short Interest in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declines By 44.7%

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the January 15th total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,035. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $7.64.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

