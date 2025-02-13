Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Drops By 93.3%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRTHY remained flat at $34.48 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.43. Brother Industries has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brother Industries will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

