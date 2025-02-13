Short Interest in Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) Decreases By 71.8%

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the January 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Coeptis Therapeutics Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of COEP traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $12.31. 24,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,826. Coeptis Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.
Coeptis Therapeutics Company Profile
