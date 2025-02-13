Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Expands By 309.1%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
D2L Price Performance
OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at C$13.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.83. D2L has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$13.76.
About D2L
