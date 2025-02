Short Interest in D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Expands By 309.1%

D2L Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS DTLIF remained flat at C$13.61 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.83. D2L has a one year low of C$6.17 and a one year high of C$13.76.

D2L Inc cloud-based learning software for higher education institutions, kindergarten to grade 12 schools and districts, and private sector enterprises in Canada, the United States, and rest of world. The company offers Brightspace, a cloud-based learning platform that designs as the doorway to an all-in-one learning ecosystem; Performance+, an advanced predictive analytics package that comprising advanced analytics dashboards, insights report builder, the student success system, and D2L Brightspace LeaP; Creator+, an authoring system helping educators with authoring tools, game-based learning, awards leaderboard, Brightspace capture, and course catalogue; and D2L Wave, a free-to-use workforce education marketplace that simplifies the search for skill-aligned courses and programs for employees, and streamlines the approval, registration, and payment administration workflows for employers.

