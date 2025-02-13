Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Drops By 56.3%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,111,500 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 15th total of 2,545,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 110.0 days.

Shares of CAHPF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

