Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Grows By 383.9%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.7 days.
FirstRand Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.
About FirstRand
