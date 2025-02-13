Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Grows By 383.9%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,159,500 shares, an increase of 383.9% from the January 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.7 days.

FirstRand Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FANDF remained flat at $4.20 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,187. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transactional, lending, investment, and insurance products and services in South Africa, rest of Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the United States, and Australia. The company offers deposit and savings products; personal loans; and asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages.

