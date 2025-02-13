Short Interest in FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Rises By 497.2%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 497.2% from the January 15th total of 211,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FOXO Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FOXO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. FOXO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.30.
About FOXO Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FOXO Technologies
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Digital Turbine Roars Back—What’s Driving the Ad Tech Surge?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 6 Stocks Poised to Benefit From a Trade War in Unexpected Ways
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for FOXO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOXO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.