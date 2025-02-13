Short Interest in FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) Rises By 497.2%

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 497.2% from the January 15th total of 211,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FOXO Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FOXO opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.25. FOXO Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc engages in epigenetic biomarker underwriting technology and consumer engagement platform service business in the United States. It operates through two segments, FOXO Labs and FOXO Life. The company applies automated machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies to discover epigenetic biomarkers of human health, wellness, and aging.

