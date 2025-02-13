Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Declines By 81.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 319,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 455,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 25,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 119,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 8,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $308,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.14. 115,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,781. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $23.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1111 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

