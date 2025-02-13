Short Interest in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Grows By 440.0%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 440.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 141,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.92. 370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,570. The stock has a market cap of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $18.82.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2878 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

