Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Declines By 71.4%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNNNF remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

About Kainos Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.