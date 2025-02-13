Short Interest in Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Declines By 71.4%

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Kainos Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNNNF remained flat at $10.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

