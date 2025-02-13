Short Interest in Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Expands By 4,973,300.0%

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,973,400 shares, an increase of 4,973,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,946.8 days.

Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MAPIF stock remained flat at $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

