Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Declines By 46.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

NWINF stock remained flat at $0.63 on Thursday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.95.

About Naked Wines

Featured Articles

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

