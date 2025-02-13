Short Interest in Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Declines By 46.8%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the January 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
NWINF stock remained flat at $0.63 on Thursday. 44 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Naked Wines has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $0.95.
About Naked Wines
