Short Interest in Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Declines By 42.3%

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the January 15th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nippon Steel Price Performance

NPSCY traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 228,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,217. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

About Nippon Steel

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

