Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Drops By 71.1%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Scienjoy Trading Down 4.8 %

Scienjoy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.96. The stock had a trading volume of 62,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,480. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. Scienjoy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 3.01%.

About Scienjoy

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

