Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Rises By 77.6%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Sonim Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SONM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,038. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.
About Sonim Technologies
