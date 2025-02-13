Short Interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Rises By 77.6%

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the January 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sonim Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SONM traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,038. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.41. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. The company offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP10, Sonim XP5plus, Sonim XP3plus, and Sonim XP Pro; Sonim mobile hotspot; industrial-grade accessories. It sells its mobile phones and accessories primarily to wireless carriers in the United States and Canada; and sells wireless carrier channels through distribution channels in North America and Europe.

