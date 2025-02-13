Short Interest in SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP) Declines By 54.6%

SU Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:SUGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SU Group Trading Up 5.0 %

SUGP traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,389. SU Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

SU Group Company Profile

SU Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated security-related services company in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Security-Related Engineering Services Business; and Security Guarding and Screening Services Business. It primarily provides security-related engineering, security guarding and screening, and related vocational training services.

