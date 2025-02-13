Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Decreases By 36.1%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Tokio Marine Stock Down 1.0 %
OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $41.26.
About Tokio Marine
