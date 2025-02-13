Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Decreases By 36.1%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the January 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $41.26.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

