Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Increases By 109.1%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 109.1% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

X Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE XYF traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $8.45. 65,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,483. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $413.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.31. X Financial has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

