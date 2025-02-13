Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN) Short Interest Up 120.8% in January

Signing Day Sports, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 244,900 shares, an increase of 120.8% from the January 15th total of 110,900 shares. Currently, 39.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Signing Day Sports Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 55,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,941. Signing Day Sports has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $38.40.

About Signing Day Sports

Signing Day Sports, Inc, a technology company, engages in developing and operating platforms to give student-athletes the opportunity to go to college and continue playing sports. The company offers Signing Day Sports, a sports recruitment platform that help athletes get discovered and recruited by coaches and recruiters across the country.

