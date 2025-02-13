Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 13.55%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $22.47. 238,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 89.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

