Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,902 shares during the quarter. Snowflake accounts for about 1.2% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2,182.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.63.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total value of $351,007.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,667,476.32. This represents a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 45,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.06, for a total value of $8,080,449.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,749,884.10. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,933 shares of company stock valued at $88,283,752 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $187.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $140.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $236.33.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

