Social Media Stocks To Research – February 13th

Vertiv, Shopify, HubSpot, Mondelez International, Omnicom Group, Expedia Group, and Innodata are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks refer to publicly traded companies that operate social media platforms or provide related services. These stocks are affected by user engagement, advertising revenue, and overall market trends within the social media industry. Investors may closely monitor these stocks for potential growth opportunities and risks associated with changing user behaviors or regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.33. 10,558,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,829. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.11. Vertiv has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

SHOP traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,484,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,212. The stock has a market cap of $162.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $39.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $825.37. 787,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,369. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,058.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.02. 3,864,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,988,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

OMC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,974. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

EXPE traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,018. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Innodata (INOD)

Innodata Inc. operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

INOD traded up $7.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innodata has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 2.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INOD

Further Reading