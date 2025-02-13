Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 65.1% in January

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the January 15th total of 346,600 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Soligenix Trading Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ SNGX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $2.45. 57,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,696. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 4.69% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

