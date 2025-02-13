Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.82) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Sonder Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOND traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,255. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.75.
Sonder Company Profile
