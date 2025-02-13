Sound Point Meridian Capital Reports Management’s Estimate of Net Asset Value

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SPMC) recently disclosed unaudited estimates regarding the net asset value per share of its common stock as of January 31, 2025. According to the report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 10, 2025, the company’s management estimates that the net asset value per share for the specified date ranged between $20.51 and $20.61.
Based on the filing, the exact range provided by the company offers investors insight into the potential value associated with Sound Point Meridian Capital’s common stock. However, it is important to note that these figures are estimates and subject to change pending further auditing and reporting processes.
As of the filing date, the company did not declare itself as an emerging growth company and did not indicate any use of an extended transition period for complying with financial accounting standards. The report was duly signed by Ujjaval Desai, the Chief Executive Officer of Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc.
Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to refer to the latest official reports and disclosures from Sound Point Meridian Capital to stay informed about the latest developments and financial updates regarding the company.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Sound Point Meridian Capital’s 8K filing here.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Company Profile
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.
