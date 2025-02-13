SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Position Cut by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $267.67 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $183.78 and a twelve month high of $268.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.89.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

