SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SpringWorks Therapeutics stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) on 1/28/2025.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,718. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.28 million. SpringWorks Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.21% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4810.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel Lynch sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $9,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,131,210.24. This trade represents a 57.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 20,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $839,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 209,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,796,912. This trade represents a 8.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,139,410. 7.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

