Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 486.7% in January

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 486.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,032,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,000. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF makes up about 10.9% of Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC owned approximately 50.59% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF alerts:

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

SETM stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,074. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.