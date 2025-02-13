Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the January 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Staffing 360 Solutions Price Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

