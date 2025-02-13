Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, a drop of 83.5% from the January 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Staffing 360 Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,391. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $5.69.
