Staffing 360 Solutions Reports Final Voting Results from Special Meeting

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) recently disclosed the final voting results from its special meeting of stockholders held on February 13, 2025. The meeting, which had been adjourned on multiple occasions, including February 3, 2025, February 10, 2025, and February 12, 2025, addressed key proposals that were presented to the shareholders.

As of January 8, 2025, the record date for the Special Meeting, there were 1,643,738 shares of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (referred to as the “Common Stock”), and 9,000,000 shares of Series H Convertible Preferred Stock (referred to as the “Series H Preferred Stock”) issued and entitled to vote on the specified proposals. The Series H Preferred Stock had voting power equivalent to 35,002 shares of Common Stock.

The matters proposed at the Special Meeting were subject to a vote by holders of both the Common Stock and the Series H Preferred Stock. The details of each proposal were outlined in the joint proxy statement/prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 27, 2025.

The key proposals that were voted upon included:

1. Adoption of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, as amended, among the Company, Atlantic International Corp., and A36 Merger Sub, Inc., along with the transactions specified under the agreement (the “Merger Agreement Adoption Proposal”). The final voting results for this proposal were as follows:

– For: 846,432

– Against: 11,068

– Abstain: 3,267

– Broker non-votes: –

2. Approval of a proposal to adjourn the Special Meeting to a later date or dates, if required, to solicit additional proxies in case there were insufficient votes to approve the Merger Agreement Adoption Proposal. The final voting results for this proposal were as follows:

– For: 842,076

– Against: 14,142

– Abstain: 4,549

– Broker non-votes: –

It was confirmed that these reported results stand as the final voting outcome of the Special Meeting. No additional matters were considered or put up for voting at this time.

In line with the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. has officially signed off on this report on February 13, 2025. The report was authorized and signed by Brendan Flood, who serves as the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the company.

