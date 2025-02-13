Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,517 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of PagerDuty worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in PagerDuty by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 56,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 34,063 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 721,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after purchasing an additional 75,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,915,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 907,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,535.72. This represents a 1.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $143,319.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,029.18. This trade represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,548 shares of company stock worth $438,199. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

PagerDuty Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $19.28 on Thursday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

