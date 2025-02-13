Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,649 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.22% of AAR worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Canal Insurance CO boosted its position in AAR by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 72,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in AAR by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in AAR by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in AAR by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,194,360.80. This represents a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $2,357,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This represents a 34.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,793 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,396 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

AAR Stock Performance

AAR stock opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.12 and a beta of 1.61. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $76.34.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

