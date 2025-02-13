Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 1,861 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.62, for a total value of $2,352,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,080 shares in the company, valued at $13,065,229.60. This trade represents a 15.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 839 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.08, for a total value of $114,171.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,804.48. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,289 shares of company stock worth $3,639,500. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.8 %

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $141.91 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.38.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

