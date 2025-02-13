Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 17,421 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of 220.61 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TTI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

