Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 17,421 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,421 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.05% of TETRA Technologies worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 2,038.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 75.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TETRA Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TTI opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.28 million, a P/E ratio of 220.61 and a beta of 2.04. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TETRA Technologies
TETRA Technologies Company Profile
TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than TETRA Technologies
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.