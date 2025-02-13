Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $0.75 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $1.00 to $0.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stem from $1.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Stem from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of STEM opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.43. Stem has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stem by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stem by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 78,940 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 370,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stem by 213.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 160,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

